

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Office solutions firm IWG Plc (IWG.L) reported Wednesday that first-quarter group revenue increased 0.6% to 583.9 million pounds from 580.7 million pounds last year, reflecting currency headwinds.



Group revenue increased 6.7% at constant currency.



In ts trading statement for the three months ended March 31, the company said that overall open centre revenue growth, across all centres, for the quarter was 9% at constant currency.



The mature revenue was down 3.6% at actual rates to 544.1 million pounds , but grew 2.3% at constant currency, with improvement in gross margin.



The company noted that the constant currency improvement was led by double-digit growth in EMEA and high single-digit growth in the Americas, driven by the US and Canada, and Asia Pacific. The UK, as anticipated, was broadly flat.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains very confident in the structural, long-term growth in the flexible workspace market and IWG's leading position within it.



Underlying trading for the year to date has been good and continues to improve. The company now expects a modest increase in sales and marketing investment in the year to support strong growth pipeline, alongside its network optimisation activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX