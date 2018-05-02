

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer confidence weakened in April, survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 2 in April from 5 in February. The score is forecast to drop slightly to 4 in April.



Expectations regarding future economic growth in general were less rosy than in January. The index came in at 14 versus 32 in January.



Consumers remained optimistic about the labor market trend. The sub-index on unemployment stood at 28 points compared to 26 in January survey.



The sub-index on consumers' expectations regarding the financial situation of their own households was at 0 points versus -2 a quarter ago.



The SECO said although the mood has not shown any further improvement on the last few surveys, consumers remain confident that the economy and labor market will enjoy a clearly positive trend over the coming twelve months.



