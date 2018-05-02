

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, reported that its first-quarter profit before tax surged to $56.0 million from last year's restated $1.3 million.



On an after tax basis, profit attributable to equity holders for the quarter was $53.5 million or $0.12 per share, compared to loss of $5.8 million or $0.01 per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted profit after tax was $29.4 million, compared to $52.7 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.06, compared to $0.12 per share a year earlier.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, declined 4.5 percent to $174.9 million from $183.1 million a year ago, as growth in revenue was offset by chanes in revenue mix, particularly in Government, and an adverse impact of currency movements on indirect costs of $9.1 million.



Group revenue for the quarter increased 4.8 percent to $345.4 million from $329.5 million a year ago, driven by growth in Aviation, Enterprise and Maritime.



Looking ahead, the company said that as outline at its 2017 financial results on 9 March 2018, it remains confident about the growth outlook for the business and reiterated all elements of future guidance.



For fiscal 2018, the company still expects revenue, excluding Ligado, of $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. The company also affirmed its outlook for annual GX revenues at a run rate of $500 million by the end of 2020.



Further, the company maintained its outlook for mid-single digit percentage revenue growth, excluding Ligado, on average over the next five years, with EBITDA and free cash flow generation expected to improve steadily.



