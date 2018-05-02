

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group Plc (SGE.L) reported pretax profit of 171 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2018 compared to 180 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 12.48 pence compared to 12.52 pence. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 14.22 pence compared to 13.40 pence.



First-half statutory revenue grew by 7% to 899 million pounds from 840 million pounds, reflecting organic growth, foreign exchange movements experienced throughout the year and the impact of recurring items. Organic revenue was up 6.3% to 908 million pounds.



The Board proposed an 8% increase in the total ordinary dividend per share for the year to 5.65 pence per share.



