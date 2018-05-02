The Marketing Group Plc: Q1 2018 Trading Update

LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Group plc ("TMG") is pleased to announce a trading update for the first quarter to 31 March 2018.

First quarter highlights

Turnover of €5.4m

Net Revenue of €3.7m

Trading EBITDA of €621,000

Operating EBITDA of €402,000

Our continued focus on structural efficiency is helping to streamline the group and create a far more focused entity - the result of this is a far stronger business. Sales in the first quarter of 2018 were broadly in line with our expectations with both trading EBITDA and operating EBITDA ahead of budget.

As previously reported, TMG will be moving from quarterly reporting to half year and full year reporting. The next reported results will be for the six months to 30 June 2018 and will be announced on 15 August 2018.

Adam Graham, CEO of TMG, commented: "We have been working very hard to improve the efficiency of our operations and are delighted with the progress we have achieved, and the increase in profitability it has delivered. Subsequent acquisitions will now join a much more effective group. The market in which we operate is evolving rapidly and there is a growing opportunity for a lean, progressive, client-centric approach. We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in the months ahead."

For further information please contact:

Adam Graham

CEO

Email: investorrelations@tmg-plc.com

Media

Lydia Oakes

Phone: +44-(0)-7710-244573

Email: lydia@bluestripemedia.co.uk

Investor Relations

Tim Metcalfe

Miles Nolan

Phone: +44-(0)-203-934-6630

Email: investorrelations@tmg-plc.com

