Largest global AIDS organization renews call for UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé to step down or be fired for his gross mishandling of a growing sexual harassment scandal and his subsequent efforts cover up and interfere with an investigation of sexual assault on a UNAIDS employee by his deputy director.

AHF previously wrote to UN Secretary-General António Guterres urging him to initiate reforms and a leadership transition at UNAIDS, and to the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board (PCB), calling for a highly-qualified woman to replace Sidibé. AHF now issues an open letter to Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of State for International Development and the new Minister for Women and Equalities, asking for Sidibé's dismissal and for comprehensive reforms at UNAIDS.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, is stepping up its call on UN officials to dismiss UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé for his gross mishandling of a growing sexual harassment scandal and his subsequent efforts cover up and interfere with an investigation of sexual assault on a UNAIDS employee by his deputy director.

Late last week, CNN others reported that the United Nations reopened an investigation into the sexual harassment case, reporting that, "The new investigation will be conducted by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), and 'no UNAIDS officials will be involved in this case going forward,' Sophie Barton-Knott, a UNAIDS spokesperson said in a statement Friday."

However, AHF and others-notably Paula Donovan and Stephen Lewis, Co-Directors of AIDS-Free World and its Code Blue Campaign to end impunity for sexual exploitation and abuse by UN personnel-were and remain sharply critical of news that the new investigation will remain under UN auspices, and each organization is calling for an independent body outside the UN to take over the reopened investigation. Code Blue has proposed assembling a Temporary Independent Oversight Panel.

This new UN investigation raises many concerns with advocates from AHF, Code Blue and others including the facts that:

Everything done or said by the UN is covered by immunity

The UN's new proposed 'Independent panel' is rife with potential conflict and NOT a route to accountability

a route to accountability The 'Independent panel' is structured to ensure that there will ultimately be NO route to accountability, because:

The UN panel will rely on self-reporting, and

The panel will only have the authority to look at what UNAIDS wants them to look at: they will NOT have authority to conduct a genuine, impartial and transparent investigation.

"There should be no immunity with impunity for those involved in the reported sexual assaults of UNAIDS staff and the subsequent-and growing-efforts by the UN and Mr. Sidibé himself to cover up the incidents in this case through intimidation of staff, destruction of evidence of wrongdoing or dismissal or reassignment of UNAIDS staff that they may view as disloyal, as we have heard reports of," said Michael Weinstein, President, AIDS Healthcare Foundation. "We are now pleading the case for Mr. Sidibé's dismissal and comprehensive reforms at UNAIDS in an open letter to Madam Secretary Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of State for International Development and the new Minister for Women and Equalities, in hopes that she can help facilitate a truly impartial investigation and start to right the ship at UNAIDS."

AHF advocates have heard that Ms. Mordaunt is being told that all is well with UNAIDS and this new UN investigation.

With that in mind, and in anticipation of a high-level meeting in London on Thursday this week where UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to speak and touch on the issue and where Mr. Sidibé is expected to be in attendance, AHF has sent an open letter to Ms. Mordaunt renewing the call for a real, external investigation of the case.

Following is text of AHF's letter:

May 1, 2018

Secretary of State for International Development, Ms. Penny Mordaunt

22 Whitehall

London

SW1A 2EG

United Kingdom

Madam Secretary,

We call upon you to exercise your authority as the Secretary of State for International Development to call for the dismissal of Michel Sidibe, Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), and for initiation of comprehensive reforms at the programme.

As the world's largest AIDS organization, with operations in 39 countries supporting over 892,000 people with care and services, we are appalled by the sexual harassment scandal at UNAIDS.

Extensive reporting by The Guardian, The Lancet, AFP and other news organizations, in addition to a thorough investigation by the Code Blue Campaign revealed that Mr. Sidibe attempted to cover up and interfere with an investigation of sexual assault on a UNAIDS employee by his deputy director.

Several named and anonymous sources have come forward since that story broke to report that Mr. Sidibe failed to decisively deal with multiple reports of sexual harassment at UNAIDS. To further stifle internal complaints, he recently threatened future whistleblowers who come forward to report cases of sexual harassment and abuse. Additionally, he is currently pressuring civil society organizations worldwide to support him, which is an inappropriate abuse of power given many of these organizations are located in countries that desperately require UNAIDS support.

Through these deplorable actions, Mr. Sidibe has undermined his integrity, demoralized his staff and damaged the credibility of UNAIDS. He has so far refused to step down and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appears to lack the necessary resolve to deal with the crisis in a constructive and timely manner.

UNAIDS urgently needs a change in leadership, an independent investigation of all cases of sexual harassment and an overhaul of the management culture to salvage its reputation.

The Government of the United Kingdom is in a position to precipitate these important changes through the Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) of UNAIDS, which has the authority to initiate a leadership change.

The PCB is currently chaired by the Head of the DFID Global Funds Department, Mr. Daniel Graymore. As a representative of the UK government, he is in a position to bring the matters of Mr. Sidibe's dismissal and UNAIDS reforms before the PCB. There are no plausible alternatives to this course of action if UNAIDS is to rebuild trust in the eyes of its employees, constituents, civil society partners, donors and UN Member States.

Madam Secretary, we urge you to advise Mr. Graymore that the PCB has an obligation to act as soon as possible. As long as Mr. Sidibe remains at the helm of UNAIDS, the controversy around his mishandling of the sexual harassment scandal will persist, detracting from the programme's valuable resources that should be spent on fighting AIDS, not public relations and crisis management.

Sincerely,

Michael Weinstein

AHF President

