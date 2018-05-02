Clarivate Analytics Appoints Keith Collier as Managing Director, Publisher Services

Key new role announced as focus on publishers strengthens

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, has announced the appointment of Keith Collier to a newly-created leadership position of Managing Director, Publisher Services in the Scientific and Academic Research division.

Collier brings more than 23 years of experience gained from working both in close collaboration and within, the publishing sector and has a deep understanding of publisher workflows. Collier previously headed up ScholarOne - which provides comprehensive workflow management systems for scholarly journals, books and conferences - when the business was run by Thomson Reuters. Collier then moved to Research Square, an innovative company focused on finding ways to improve the scholarly communication process, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Collier is also familiar with start-up environments, having developed new and disruptive tools and services in the researcher and publisher space.

Reporting to Annette Thomas, CEO, Scientific & Academic Research division, Collier's new role will focus on developing and delivering an industry-leading strategy for and around ScholarOne and Web of Science Author Connect. Collier will have overall P&L responsibility for the business, working with the sales teams to drive revenue growth.

Annette Thomas, CEO, Scientific & Academic Research division at Clarivate Analytics said:

"We are proud to announce the appointment of Keith Collier to a newly-created role that will be critical to the transformation underway across our Scientific and Academic Research division. As we continue to re-align our efforts to better reflect our publishing customers, whilst remodeling our business from a portfolio of separate products to an integrated platform of interoperable solutions, Keith will be at the forefront of this transformation."

Keith Collier, incoming Managing Director, Publisher Services, Scientific & Academic Research division at Clarivate Analytics added:

"I am excited to be joining Clarivate Analytics at this time of transformation and my newly formed position should signify the priority that serving publishers will have for us going forward.

"Bringing together Clarivate's publisher-neutral position, along with better integration of world-class data and workflow tools, Clarivate is uniquely positioned to support real innovation for publishers and researchers."

Collier will join Clarivate on the 15th May, and will be based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

