Is Scotland's Pothole Crisis Solved?

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Could Scotland's pothole crisis be put to bed overnight? It seems impossible. But an asphalt product new to Scotland claims to solve the problem-guaranteed. A shorthanded crew with minimal equipment can quickly move in, patch the hole, and the repair is immediately ready for traffic. It avoids all the headaches of road closure and hot-mix repair, all at a cost of about 50% less than traditional methods.

The product is called EZ Street Asphalt, and is now available in Scotland from one of the UK's largest suppliers of construction materials. And while it's new here, EZ Street has been available around the world, and has been proven effective, for over 20 years. Road crews in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United States have all used it with great success. It even works in water, it's workable in any weather, and is guaranteed to outlast the surrounding pavement.

How can a product that looks like cold asphalt be so robust, and outperform anything else on the market? The secret lies in a proprietary, polymer-modified asphalt blend. EZ Street Asphalt can be stockpiled at a council facility, and taken out for use at the drop of a hat. A crew can roll up to a pothole, sweep it out, shovel the product into the hole, compact it with a hand tamper or even the wheel of a vehicle, and the job is finished. A moderately-sized hole can be patched once and forever in about three minutes.

Contrast that with the traditional method of implementing a temporary cold patch, later to be replaced with hot-rolled asphalt. Best-case scenario is that it requires two visits to the repair site, two different crews, and two different loads of material for one repair. Doing the job once with EZ Street cuts the cost of that scenario by about 50%. The percentage of cost savings is even greater if the temporary patch has to be replaced two or three times, as is happening in some locations.

EZ Street Asphalt is presently available in limited supply. Product details can be found at www.ScotlandPotholeRepair.co.uk.

