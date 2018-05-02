Research recognizes three vendors that offer differentiating automated approaches to application services and business value propositions

Seerene Inc., a leading provider of code+people management solutions, today announced that Gartner, Inc. named Seerene a Cool Vendor in its Cool Vendors in Application Services report (Gartner "Cool Vendors in Application Services, 2018" by Jim Longwood, Frances Karamouzis, Kris Doering, Patrick J. Sullivan, 20 April 2018). Gartner's report points out, "Cloud application and related data migrations are important to CIOs, often as a steppingstone to digital business. Therefore, the application services market needs to provide new toolsets and services to optimize and speed up these key activities in the cloud and digital journey."

Seerene is a code+people analytics platform that helps CIOs and application owners take control of their most important assets their codebase and engineering capacity. Software development is the only business function today without a performance management system, and Seerene fills this gap by measuring the health of an organization's code, as well as its development efficiency. By automatically capturing and analyzing data from various systems, Seerene is able to identify improvement opportunities with respect to engineering speed, productivity, quality and risk. Companies use the platform to steer both internal and external teams, and share progress and achievements across different levels of the organization.

"We are honored to be selected by Gartner as a 2018 Cool Vendor in application services. We feel this validates our mission of helping organizations increase the value and success of their companies' software investments," said Oliver Muhr, CEO of Seerene. "Technology is rapidly disrupting industries and creating new market leaders, and any company that wants to survive in a digital world must have world-class software assets at its core. We're helping our customers meet the escalating demands on their software organizations by providing transparency into every aspect of development, so they can fast-track their most important initiatives, manage outsourcers, unleash new innovation and keep ahead of the competition."

Seerene raised a $14 million Series A funding round in January 2017 to scale the company, invest in product capabilities and bring its platform to businesses around the world. Since then, the company has achieved record sales and revenues and maintained single-digit SaaS churn. In addition to some of the largest automotive, manufacturing, financial services and telecommunications organizations, Seerene's customer base now includes a top-three pharmaceutical company, Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer and one of the world's biggest beverage companies. Over the past year, the company also built out its management bench and expanded its platform beyond application reporting, to project and division-level analytics as well providing insights into key metrics across all of an organization's development efforts.

