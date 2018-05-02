Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2018 to immediately apply observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN: LV0000100378).



Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner.



AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" has failed to submit its audited annual report of 2017.



The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.