

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit before tax was $1.2 billion including restructuring charges of $70 million relating primarily to Principal Finance. This is compared to last year's loss was $113 million.



Underlying profit before tax was $1.26 billion, compared to $277 million a year ago, reflecting focus on improving returns.



Operating income increased 7 percent to $3.87 billion from last year's $3.48 billion, while the growth was 5 percent on a constant currency basis.



Income was up 10 percent excluding Treasury gains made in favourable market conditions last year.



Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said, 'This encouraging start to the year shows that we are firmly on the path laid out in February that will take us above an 8 per cent return on equity in the medium term. We are determined to pass that milestone as soon as we can in a safe and sustainable manner, while continuing to improve our service to our new and existing clients.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX