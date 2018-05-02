

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in more than one-and-a-half years in April, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SLIF showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector dropped to 54.9 in April from 55.9 in March. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The sub-index for new orders declined to 54.0 in April from 57.3 a month ago. Similarly, the component index for production slid to 53.6 from 56.3.



Meanwhile, the employment index climbed to 53.6 in April from 52.2 in the preceding month.



