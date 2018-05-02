

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc. (CRH, CRH.L) said that, as an initial stage of wider 1 billion euros share buyback programme, it has entered into arrangements with UBS A.G., London Branch to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of 350 million euros or the 'Phase 1 Programme'. On 25 April 2018, CRH plc announced its intention to repurchase ordinary shares of up to 1 billion euros over the next 12 months.



CRH said that the Phase 1 Programme will commence today, 2 May 2018, and will end no later than 22 August 2018.



Under the terms of the Phase 1 Programme, ordinary shares will be repurchased on the London Stock Exchange. CRH has entered into non-discretionary instructions with UBS to conduct the Phase 1 Programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Phase 1 Programme independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters.



The company noted that the Phase 1 Programme will be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted at CRH's AGM on 26 April 2018 to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue.



In connection with the buyback programme and the commencement of the Phase 1 Programme, the Board of Directors has approved the suspension of the scrip dividend. The scrip dividend offers shareholders the right to elect to receive an allotment of additional ordinary shares in respect of all or any part of any dividend. The final 2017 dividend to be paid on 4 May 2018 will not be affected by the scrip dividend suspension.



