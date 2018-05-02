

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a communications technology company, reported that trading in the first quarter of 2018 was impacted by the timing of key orders.



Revenue for the first quarter declined to $97.9 million from $103.8 million in the year-ago period, but was broadly in line with the company's plan. Adjusted operating profit fell to $2.1 million from $7.1 million in the prior-year period, but was slightly ahead of the company's plan.



The Group reported that order intake for continuing business for the first quarter was down slightly compared to the same period in 2017.



However, following a strong April, orders are now showing 7 per cent growth for the first four months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.



Overall, the company said its management's expectations for 2018 remain unchanged.



Spirent Communications said that the final and special dividends that were previously announced and amount to $45 million, are expected to be paid on 4 May.



