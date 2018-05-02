Daisy Deposit: Step-out hole returns 108.2 meters grading 0.80 g/t Au

Secret Pass Deposit: Step-out Hole returns 38.10 meters grading 0.95 g/t Au

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today reported exploration results from drilling the Daisy and Secret Pass deposits. These are two of four deposits that the Company controls and is actively exploring within the 100%-owned, 141-square-kilometer Sterling Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO stated, "Results from drilling at Daisy and Secret Pass, as well as high-grade gold collected in surface samples proximal to the deposits, continue to demonstrate significant resource expansion and discovery potential along this highly prospective trend in the Crown Block of the Sterling Gold Project."

Daisy Deposit Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Facies Length (m) g/t Au*** D18-001* 53.34 161.54 Oxide 108.20 0.80 Including 53.34 57.91 Oxide 4.57 2.05 and 129.54 153.92 Oxide 24.38 2.07 And 248.40 256.03 Oxide 7.63 0.28 D18-002 no significant assays D18-003C** 67.88 191.81 all 123.94 1.41 D18-004C 118.02 144.11 Oxide 26.09 1.13 including 131.34 138.56 Oxide 7.22 2.41

*Includes from 59.44 to 60.96 (1.52m) of no recovery, interval assigned 0 g/t grade;

**Previously released hole, for further details refer to the Company's Feb 26, 2018 NR;

*** Fire assays reported;

True width is estimated to be 90-95% of reported length.

Figure 1. Daisy collar map https://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/18-05-01_DaisyDDH_NR.jpg

Drilling results announced today demonstrate the Daisy deposit remains open up-dip for further expansion. D18-001 was drilled to the south of the known Daisy deposit, outside of the 0.3 g/t resource shell. Gold mineralization was encountered at 53.34 meters down the hole, which was much shallower than the expected target depth of approximately 130 meters. A lower zone of mineralization was also encountered in D18-001, this mineralization was located at the base of the Cararra formation, opening up the possibility for further mineralization to be discovered lower in the stratigraphic sequence.

Figure 2. D18-001 Section https://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/Daisy_SP_NR_18-05-01.jpg

Intervals identified as oxide have displayed greater than 80% cyanide solubility, suggesting that the mineralization will be amenable to processing by heap leach methods.

The Daisy deposit, classified as a Carlin-type deposit, hosts an inferred resource of 5.4 million tonnes grading 1.34 g/t using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off, containing 232,000 oz Au. Mineralization at Daisy West is primarily in the Nopah (Dunderberg shale) formation, and at Daisy South in the Carrara formation. Company geologists have collected surface samples to the north and south of Daisy beyond the limits of drilling, returning grades ranging from less than detection to 13.85 g/t Au, suggesting additional expansion of the resource is possible.

Secret Pass Deposit Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Facies Length (m) *g/t Au SP18-007 239.27 249.94 Sulphide 10.67 0.33 SP18-008 210.30 222.50 Sulphide 12.20 0.40 SP18-009 179.83 198.12 Sulphide 18.29 0.30 SP18-010 167.64 172.21 Sulphide 4.57 0.97 SP18-011 85.34 109.73 Oxide 24.38 0.58 SP18-012 64.01 83.82 Oxide 19.81 0.33 SP18-013 112.78 115.82 Oxide 3.05 0.28 SP18-014 No significant results SP18-016 196.60 199.64 Sulphide 3.05 0.32 SP18-017 196.60 234.70 Sulphide 38.10 0.95

* Fire assays reported

True width is estimated to be 90-95% of reported length, except SP18-017 where insufficient data exists to estimate true width

Figure 3. Secret Pass collar map https://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/18-05-01_SecretPassDDH_NR.jpg

Drilling results announced today demonstrate Secret Pass remains open for expansion, particularly toward Daisy to the west. Hole SP18-017 was drilled approximately 200 meters to the west of the known Secret Pass deposit in an area of sparse drilling. From 196.60 meters, 38.10 meters grading 0.95 g/t Au was cut before the hole was lost in mineralization. The last sample collected returned 0.79 g/t Au.

The Company anticipates re-drilling hole SP18-017 with the goal of understanding the scale of mineralization discovered. At this point SP18-017 is thought to have cut a previously unknown structure, which may be a significant host for mineralization to the west of the known deposit. with the possibility of oxide mineralization to be found closer to surface than the original intercept.

The Secret Pass deposit, categorized as an epithermal-type deposit hosted within Tertiary Volcanics (Bullfrog Tuff), currently hosts an inferred resource of 11.1 million tonnes grading 0.93 g/t Au using a 0.3 g/t cut-off, containing an estimated 335,000 oz Au. The deposit is largely located in the hanging wall of the Fluorspar Canyon Detachment Fault. Sparse, wide-spaced drilling has indicated that gold mineralization occurs in the footwall of the detachment fault and is an exciting exploration target.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) is expanding and discovering heap leach gold deposits in Nevada. The Company presently has initial resource statements on four heap-leachable deposits at the 100%-owned Sterling Gold Project, including the high-grade, fully permitted Sterling Mine. Using a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off the pit constrained inferred resources on the property total 947,000oz Au with an average grade of 1.26 g/t Au. For further information on the Sterling Project, please refer to the technical report on the Sterling Project dated July 12, 2017, found on the Company's website and SEDAR. The Company is well-financed and is aggressively drilling all four deposits in 2018 to increase resources and explore for new discoveries on the district-scale land package. Founders and management have a track record of increasing shareholder value through discovery, project development and M&A with successes that include Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources and International Royalty Corp. For more information visit www.northernemp.com.

Sampling and QAQC Procedures

Samples were submitted to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Gold grade was determined by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption, and Gravimetric Finish as well as Cyanide Soluble methods. Most ALS geochemical laboratories are registered or are pending registration to ISO 9001:2008, and several analytical facilities have received ISO 17025 accreditations for specific laboratory procedures. Northern Empire inserts a series of standards, blanks and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its quality assurance and quality control procedures which are continually monitored by the Company.

Qualified Persons

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President & CEO of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

