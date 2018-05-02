

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 01-May-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,478,143.47 11.9806



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,480,322.86 16.5566



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,561,644.90 20.6182



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,190,021.67 19.19



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 01/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,803,421.05 11.0541



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 9875000 USD 109,640,853.24 11.1029



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,194,677.23 13.457



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 448,025.29 14.9292



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 290,133.75 16.9709



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,593,727.44 17.1901



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 271454 GBP 3,106,649.37 11.4445



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 55,847,236.50 17.907



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 50,695,252.74 19.8279



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 57,597,605.64 18.0848



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,876,210.60 15.3434



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 01/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,065,831.87 15.6378



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 12,864,540.21 17.0123



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 876,773.63 19.1085



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,166,872.55 16.9645



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,983,953.22 10.8314



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 301,566.96 19.0431



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,151,503.28 20.2972



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,514,191.94 20.7971



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 01/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,877,739.94 18.8704



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,198,500.65 18.8697



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,214,915.00 13.7249



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,311,049.29 19.6901



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,929,895.68 16.919



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,044,499.95 11.4045



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,318,760.38 20.5912



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 01/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,671,451.27 16.99



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,928,381.49 18.3243



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,743,290.63 5.6468



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,412,145.96 18.5165



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 392,049.69 15.8257



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,271,684.56 14.125



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 498,271.68 17.959



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 01/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 48,946.25 20.5657



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 01/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,946,297.30 21.025



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 01/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,916,041.34 19.8708



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



