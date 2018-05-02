iManage Announces Best Practice Sessions Focused on AI and the Financial Services Industry at ConnectLive London 2018

Register Today to Hear First-Hand AI Use Cases at iManage's Annual User Conference

CHICAGO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: iManage's 3rd Annual ConnectLive 2018 is May 8-9 in London. This year's event will include the inaugural iManage AI and the Financial Services Industry (http://go.imanage.com/LE-2018-05-EMEA-CL-AI-and-Financial-Services-Panel_20-Landing-Page.html) day on Wednesday, May 9. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear first-hand best practices on applying AI to streamline processes, improve accuracy and completeness whilst complying with the latest regulations.



Leading companies in this sector will learn how to manage crucial financial information with ease, straight from their EMEA-based peers in the financial services industry. Attendees will hear how iManage RAVN solutions (https://imanage.com/product/ravn/) harness the power of AI and machine learning to reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction by streamlining burdensome manual processes as well as facilitate client communications and leverage knowledge spread throughout the enterprise. SESSIONS: 12:45-13:30 - Machine learning 101: Lunch and Learn

(http://go.imanage.com/LE-2018-05-EMEA-CL-AI-and-Financial-Services-Panel_20-Landing-Page.htmlcollapse1)This technical session will debunk some of the hype that lies around AI and provide insights on how attendees can start to benefit from embedding AI.



13:30-14:15 - AI and the Financial Services Industry Panel (http://go.imanage.com/LE-2018-05-EMEA-CL-AI-and-Financial-Services-Panel_20-Landing-Page.htmlcollapse2)

This panel will be led by leading international financial services companies.



14:15-14:45 - Streamlining ISDAs with AI (http://go.imanage.com/LE-2018-05-EMEA-CL-AI-and-Financial-Services-Panel_20-Landing-Page.htmlcollapse3)

This session will focus on utilizing AI for repapering ISDAs to reduce operational costs, ensure information is up to date, keep in line with regulations and improve overall accuracy.



14:45-15:15 - AI for Loan Agreements (http://go.imanage.com/LE-2018-05-EMEA-CL-AI-and-Financial-Services-Panel_20-Landing-Page.htmlcollapse4)

This session will outline solutions to streamlining and improving the loan agreement process. WHERE: ConnectLive London

Intercontinental Hotel - O2

1 Waterview Drive

Greenwich Peninsula

SE10 0TW WHEN: Wednesday, May 9, 2018 REGISTER: Registration (http://go.imanage.com/LE-2018-05-EMEA-CL-AI-and-Financial-Services-Panel_20-Landing-Page.html) is now open for the Financial Services Industry day.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

