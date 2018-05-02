

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in April, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 53.9 in April from 53.7 in March. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, it was the first upward movement in the index since December 2017.



Among components, both output and new orders increased at faster rates in April. However, new order growth remained below 2017 trend pace.



Manufacturers raised their workforce numbers further, though the rate of job creation eased slightly from March's 11-month high.



On the price front, inflationary pressures remained strong in April and quickened slightly since March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX