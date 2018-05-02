

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback declined to 0.9947 against the franc, 1.2014 against the euro and 1.3624 against the pound, from its early highs of 0.9969 and 1.1988, and near a 4-month high of 1.3580, respectively.



The greenback that closed Tuesday's trading at 1.2845 against the loonie fell to a 2-day low of 1.2818.



The greenback reversed from its early highs of 0.7476 against the aussie and 0.6992 against the kiwi, falling to 0.7518 and 0.7026, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find support around 0.97 against the franc, 1.23 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound, 1.26 against the loonie, 0.77 against the aussie and 0.72 against the kiwi.



