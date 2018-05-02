As per 7 May 2018 the face value of the shares in SP Group A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed.



ISIN DK0010244771 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061027356 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SP Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 2,278,000 shares with a face value of DKK 10 (DKK 22,780,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 11,390,000 shares with a face value of DKK 2 (DKK 22,780,000) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: SPG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook 3358 ID: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



