

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Italy's manufacturing PMI. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit releases Eurozone factory PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2028 against the greenback, 132.09 against the yen, 1.1955 against the franc and 0.8823 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



