Contributing to Evolving Industry as It Expeditiously Spreads Open Science

IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, announced today it joined the International Association of Scientific, Technical and Medical Publishers (STM), the leading global trade association for academic and professional publishers.

"As Open Access publishing changes, it is important for us to engage in conversations with peers in this trade association that convenes and educates about trends in the industry, and this enables us to participate in defining answers to the scientific community's publishing needs in Open Access books", said Alex Lazinica, IntechOpen's co-founder and CEO. "IntechOpen as a company is only as good as our editors and authors who follow STM's Ethical Principles for Scholarly Publishing. I am also confident that with Dr. Anke Beck, our incoming CEO, IntechOpen will become a significant contributor to defining the future of STM's publishing."

STM is the leading global trade association for academic and professional publishers. It has 145 members in 21 countries who each year collectively publish nearly 66% of all journal articles and tens of thousands of monographs and reference works. STM members include learned societies, university presses, both subscription and open access publishers, new starts and established players.

"As a trade association we value innovative approaches to spreading scientific discovery, and I am delighted to welcome IntechOpen, a leading scholarly Open Access book publisher as our member," said Darrell W. Gunter, Director, STM North America and Director of Membership.

IntechOpen is the market leader in scientific publishing of Open Access books with more than 3350 published OA books to date and 1.7 million downloads of scientific chapters and books in the last year. More than 107500 researchers, including Nobel Prize laureates, have published their research on the platform.

About IntechOpen

Founded in 2004, IntechOpen, the first native scientific publisher of Open Access books, provides a collaborative environment for peer-reviewed scholarly content and book publishing of academic research, giving scientific thinking its home. The scientific community of editors, authors, funders and librarians worldwide benefit from open access research dissemination, ensuring faster spreading and advancement of scientific knowledge. The company's global headquarter is in London, UK. www.intechopen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502005609/en/

Contacts:

IntechOpen

Media Contact

Natalia Reinic Babic

reinic@intechopen.com