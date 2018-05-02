Companies target high-performance applications including whole-home Wi-Fi and IPTV; products are among the first to leverage G.hn power saving mode to significantly cut power consumption

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced its G.hn Wave 2 transceiver ICs have been selected by German home networking pioneer devolo for an innovative new line of powerline networking products for service providers.

devolo's new generation of home networking solutions enables a double-digit increase in data rates compared to current technologies, thus providing the best user experience possible. The new products leverage existing electrical wiring to offer both wired and Wi-Fi connectivity. They provide end users with seamless, robust Wi-Fi coverage across an entire home with the freedom to enjoy streaming video or surfing the Internet anywhere.

devolo's new G.hn powerline products are optimized for very low latency and packet loss to serve applications such as IPTV and online gaming and are the first in the industry to support newly released features required by service providers, including: G.hn power saving mode, IEEE1905a, and TR-069.

Power saving mode is an energy-efficiency feature of the G.hn standard that can drastically reduce power consumption in common usage scenarios. IEEE1905a provides the framework to simplify setup and optimization to achieve expected performance through self-installation. TR-069 is critical in eliminating truck-rolls by allowing remote management and field-upgradability of the G.hn powerline adapters.

MaxLinear's G.hn Wave-2 chipset (88LX5152 baseband and 88LX2720 analog front-end) combines to deliver the highest performance and lowest latency powerline solution in the industry with net data rates up to 1 Gbps. The ICs implement advanced TDMA technology to achieve the very low latency needed for gaming, VoIP, and IPTV applications. The chipset also features next-generation LDPC forward error correction for error-free 4K IPTV video delivery.

"devolo is the leading provider of powerline networking solutions in Europe and we're excited that they selected MaxLinear's G.hn technology as the core component of their product family upgrade," said Will Torgerson, Vice President General Manager of the Broadband Group for MaxLinear. "This new generation of devolo powerline products will allow European service providers to deliver whole home gigabit-class home-networking solutions to their customers' homes."

"We wanted this new generation of home networking products to provide wire-rate performance even in the most challenging environments, including the high-density urban scenarios in which many of our European carrier customers operate," said Heiko Harbers, CEO of devolo. "Once we settled on G.hn technology as the best way to achieve this goal, we decided that MaxLinear was the partner with the technology we needed and with the commitment to partner support that really benefited our development process."

For more than 14 years, devolo has been a partner of service providers and carriers across Europe, providing them with high-performance powerline products that are adapted to their specific needs.

About devolo

devolo makes the home intelligent and the mains supply smart. Private customers use Powerline adapters from devolo to bring high-speed data connections into every room. There are about 36 million dLAN adapters in use internationally. And customers with devolo Home Control are discovering the possibilities of the smart home it can be set up quickly, expanded however you want, and conveniently controlled using your smartphone. As an OEM partner, devolo individually adapts its products and solutions to the needs of international telecommunications companies. In the professional sector, conversion of the power supply infrastructure provides additional opportunities. devolo solutions can be used to monitor and control new smart grids in real time, and also implement completely new services. devolo was founded in 2002 and currently employs about 300 people. The world market leader in the Powerline area is represented by its own subsidiaries and by partners in 19 countries.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

