Insurance industry leaders call for decisive action to attract, engage and retain the brightest and best staff to combat its current employment crisis.

That's the key message from a senior-level roundtable hosted by enterprise feedback management specialists. Experts and leaders from across the industry discussed in depth these key challenges, outlining seven critical actions needed to attract and retain talent and adapt to the changing world. These include improving the industry's image, widening diversity and increasing the opportunities for staff, particularly millennials, to give and receive feedback.

Insurance is facing a worrying employment gap. Senior staff head into retirement while companies struggle to attract a younger generation and retain middle-tier employees-particularly women during motherhood. Simultaneously, the industry is undergoing a period of change. A talented, tech-savvy workforce is required to meet the challenges of the digital revolution that's disrupting and transforming the market.

"Employees are a company's biggest asset-their skills, experience and ideas are critical to business success," said Scott Heyhoe, Director of Solution Management at Questback. "Employee expectations are changing, and competition for talent is at an all-time high. It's never been more important to attract top talent, get new hires fully productive faster and retain their skills while developing leaders of the future. That means listening to staff and acting on their insight to drive real change within the sector."

The roundtable agreed. Insurance companies must change their management style and image to combat today's challenges. Leadership must listen closer to staff, and genuine parent-friendly practices are now a necessity. Deploying continuous training and mentoring reduces the risk of a middle-management gap, supports inexperienced managers and prepares younger staff for moving away from a soft market. The roundtable recognised a greater need for diversity, advising a wider recruitment strategy.

Taking part in the discussion:

Bill Cooper Head of Insurance, Lloyds Bank

Lynsey Cross COO, AmTrust

Owen Thomas Director of Global Risk Solutions, RSA

Mairi Mallon CEO, rein4ce

Charlotte Myers Director of LMA Academy Market Talent Development, Lloyd's Market Association

Martin Healiss HR Vice President of EMEA, Brightstar Corp.

James Vickers Chairman, Willis Re

Scott Heyhoe Director of Solution Management, Questback

Chris Lockwood COO London Reinsurance, XL Catlin

A full report on the roundtable is available for download from https://www.questback.com/resources/white-paper/how-to-attract-the-brightest-and-the-best-to-the-insurance-industry/.

