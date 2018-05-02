Sr. Clive Woodward, founding partner and chairman of Hive Learning, and World Cup winning head coach adapts his "DNA of Champion" lessons to customer experience success

Other presenters include: principal analyst from leading independent analyst firm, Tesco Ireland, Midcounties Co-operative, CarShop, Big Yellow Self Storage, and more, at annual EMEA best practices conference 8 9 May

Event theme, "From Insights to Intelligence," reflects urgent need for companies to elevate understanding and impact of customer experience

Customer experience (CX) intelligence pioneer, InMoment will welcome CX leaders and experts from some of the world's most successful organisations at the company's 2018 CX Elevated EMEA conference, held 8 9 May at Aston University Business School in Birmingham, UK.

InMoment's annual best practices event attracts hundreds of leading customer experience professionals and experts to preview cutting-edge technologies, hear the latest analyst research, and share best practices regarding how to move from insights to true CX intelligence.

Featured keynote speakers include Forrester's Maxie Schmidt-Subramanian and Sir Clive Woodward. Schmidt, a principal analyst at Forrester serving customer experience professionals, leads the firm's practice on CX measurement and advises companies on how they can (and should) innovate beyond surveys. She also writes and consults on the business impact and ROI of CX. Schmidt's remarks, titled "The Future of CX Measurement," will explore the variety of rich, yet largely untapped customer experience data now available and why it's imperative that companies find new ways to measure and understand it. She'll challenge the current mindset that treats CX measurement as more of an accounting exercise used to exert control rather than improve outcomes for either the business or their customer. Schmidt will provide guidance on how to overcome internal barriers, and share emerging technologies and techniques CX pros can use to understand emotion, and empower employees with actionable information and empathy.

Sir Clive Woodward, founding partner and chairman of Hive Learning and head coach who led England to rugby World Cup glory in 2003, will adapt his "DNA of a Champion" lessons for the world of customer experience. Based on the notion that "Great Teams Are Made of Great Individuals," Clive has identified four criteria that he believes characterise a champion individual or team in both business and sport.

CX leaders from Tesco Ireland will also speak from the main stage regarding the organisation's commitment to continually expanding the ways and places they are listening to customers. Remarks will feature recent successes in tapping into the literal "voice" of their customers to surface rich insights and build strong relationships. Midcounties Co-operative and Big Yellow Self Storage will share real-world case studies that highlight successes in overcoming obstacles and leveraging opportunities to build high-value connections with employees and customers.

Distinct educational tracks include: product innovation, CX strategy and best practices, and thought leadership.

"This past year we achieved landmark success across all markets, and Europe was no exception," said InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner. "We saw phenomenal growth in a number of industries, adding some of the world's leading automotive and travel brands to our expanding portfolio. We look forward to bringing these new clients together with leaders from some of our long-time European clients, our own team, as well as industry experts to network, share best practices and preview innovative new CX technologies."

