LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know 4 out of 10 office workers feel guilty about taking time off? We need to stop saying sorry and start celebrating our time outdoors. Introducing the finest out of office generator under the sun: WOOOHOOO by Corona. Email us to find out more at wooohooo@ab-inbev.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684562/UK_WOOOHOOO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/554451/Corona_Logo.jpg