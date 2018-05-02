World-Class Speakers Announced For The SparkPost European Customer Forum 2018

Julian Toledo from Google, Terry Zink from Microsoft, Lili Crowley from AOL and SparkPost's CEO Phillip Merrick to speak at a day discussing advances in email delivery

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkPost, the leading email API provider that helps organizations improve email deliverability and customer satisfaction, today announced the speakers for its European Customer Forum 2018 (ECF18). The immersive event, which will be held in Europe for the first time, takes place on May 3rd in London.

The forum's comprehensive agenda features Julian Toledofrom Google and Antony Malone from Booking.com, who together will discuss how Google's new Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) enables developers to create more engaging and actionable email experiences. Terry Zink from Microsoft will present developments to SmartScreen filtering and the new BIMI project, while Lili Crowley from AOL will share news on the merger between AOL, Yahoo! and Verizon. A host of prominent speakers includes key industry representatives, regulatory compliance experts, and SparkPost's CEO, Phillip Merrick.

The agenda also covers technology updates, success stories, market insights, roundtables and open discussions.

"This is not just another business gathering. Our goal is to provide a setting for progressive discussions and insightful debates, in a highly engaging forum," commented Greg Lee, Director, International Markets at SparkPost. "We are excited that so many influential people have committed to speak at ECF18 and look forward to welcoming them to London."

The full agenda is available here. Participation in SparkPost's European Customer Forum is by invitation only. SparkPost customers who have registered to participate include Booking.com, Capital One, Intercom, Southbank Investment Research, TalkTalk and Waterstones Bookstores.

