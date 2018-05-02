GuardiCore Launches Two-Tier Channel Strategy In EMEA Revenue Growth Drive

Appoints Exclusive Networks as Value-Added Services and Technology Distributor in the UK to Extend its Channel Program and Drive New Partner Services Revenue

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardiCore, a leader in cloud and data center security, today unveiled its two-tier channel partner strategy for markets in EMEA, as part of a number of recent enhancements to its award-winning global GuardiCore Partner Program.

Central to its two-tier strategy, GuardiCore also announced the appointment of Exclusive Networks as an enterprise and service provider distribution partner for its GuardiCore Centra Security Platform in the UK. Exclusive Networks is the UK's leading value-added services and technology distributor that accelerates market entry and growth for innovative cybersecurity, networking and infrastructure technologies. The GuardiCore platform complements Exclusive Networks' existing portfolio of security solutions and services. The platform will empower Exclusive's partners in the UK focused on delivering professional and managed security services to provide specialized and differentiated solutions to their customers to protect their most critical applications, while generating new revenue streams in a very competitive landscape.

"Driven by the new realities in cybersecurity, including the growth and sophistication of attacks, mounting consequences of a breach, increasing integration of business processes and security, professional skills shortage and the ongoing transition to the cloud, partners are aligning their business to a more service-oriented approach that help ensure protection of their clients' most critical assets," said Adrian Young, Regional Director, GuardiCore. "The GuardiCore Partner Program has been specifically designed to enable partners to deliver that value and be a part of their overall growth strategy. We are delighted to be working with Exclusive Networks to enable a wide-range of partner-led professional services engagements, partner operational services to deliver managed security services or provide a traditional reseller model."

"We're delighted to have GuardiCore on board. Its innovative blend of industry leading visibility, policy enforcement, threat detection and response capabilities will perfectly complement our growing roster of ground-breaking security vendors," said Graham Jones, Managing Director, Exclusive Networks. "GuardiCore offers everything we look for in a new vendor: a leader in its field with values tightly aligned to our own. Since we changed radically our criteria for new vendors, very pleased to see that GuardiCore is the first to 'pass the test.'"

Managed Security Services

GuardiCore partners recognize the value of leveraging the best-in-class visibility, micro-segmentation, and real-time breach detection and response capabilities of the GuardiCore Centra Security Platform. Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partners can leverage the unique combination of GuardiCore capabilities to offer highly differentiated services including managed detection and response (MDR), Microsegmentation-as-a-Service and Managed Cloud Workload Protection.

Professional Services

GuardiCore offers a floating licensing model for partners that can be leveraged in pre-sales discovery and to deliver a wide range of Professional Services engagements. The unprecedented visibility delivered with the GuardiCore Centra Security Platform allows partners to gain a deep contextual understanding of client environments that will set them apart from their competition and drive new revenue opportunities. Example projects may include security assessments, application dependency mapping, cloud migration, and incident response among others.

About the GuardiCore Channel Program

The GuardiCore Partner Program is designed to drive partner success by aligning its innovative platform capabilities to partner business models, helping to establish unique go-to-market service offerings and driving new revenue streams. GuardiCore offers generous margins, flexible partner licensing models, deal registration with protection and greater margins, and customized sales support and other enablement programs.

GuardiCore also offers Quick Start marketing funding for new partners to help drive awareness and accelerate pipeline opportunities. Visit www.guardicore.com/partners for more information, including details for new partner applications.

About GuardiCore

GuardiCore is an innovator in data center and cloud security focused on delivering more accurate and effective ways to protect critical applications from compromise through unmatched visibility, microsegmentation and real-time breach detection and response. Developed by the top cyber security experts in their field, GuardiCore is changing the way organizations are fighting cyber attacks in their data centers. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

