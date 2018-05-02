Under the GreenON's Solar Rebates Program, homeowners will be able to install solar-plus-storage systems with a capacity of up to 10 kW, while businesses will be entitled to deploy up to 500 kW of rooftop PV capacity.The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change of the Canadian province of Ontario has launched the GreenON's Solar Rebates Program, a rebate program for the deployment of residential and commercial solar-plus-solar solutions throughout the region. Financial incentives, the Ontarian government said, will be available starting from next summer, and will be delivered in connection ...

