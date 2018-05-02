Healthy Height High-Protein Shake Helps Children Grow

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nutritional Growth Solutions eyes European kids' growth

Israel-Nutritional Growth Solutions Ltd. (NG Solutions) is introducing Healthy Height, a kids protein shake clinically shown to improve children's height, to the European market. This kid-friendly protein shake mix, available in tasty vanilla and chocolate flavours, is high in whey protein, vitamins and minerals. According to a recent clinical study, Healthy Height can help young children who are short and lean grow taller.

Many parents are concerned about their children's height, especially if they are not growing at the pace of children their age. This situation can be especially distressing if the children are picky eaters. So what can parents and paediatricians do to help children reach their height potential?

Height is predominantly genetic, but poor nutrition during childhood may impact a child's maximum height potential and rate of growth. Therefore, it is important that every child's diet contain healthy growth-promoting foods and beverages.

Healthy Height has 12 grams of high-quality bone- and muscle-building whey protein in each serving, and is fortified with vitamins and minerals. This hormone-free, gluten-free shake is a good source of amino acids that are key to growth. This product contains no soy and none of the artificial colours, flavours or preservatives that parents want to avoid.

"For years, we watched parents struggle to find and administer treatments to help their kids, who were healthy but short, grow taller. Some parents resort to human growth hormone (HGH) therapy, which may help some children with diagnosed disorders," explains Professor Moshe Phillip, MD, Co-Founder of Nutritional Growth Solutions. "However many children in Europe are not eligible for growth hormone therapy".

"We decided to address this gap in the nutrition market, and developed Healthy Height, a nutritious and delicious formulation designed especially for kids. We conducted clinical research to see how this supplement plays a role in height gain," explains Liron Fendell, CEO for Nutritional Growth Solutions. "The findings showed that providing short and lean young children with the right nutrients in specific doses helped increase their growth rate within six months with no increase in BMI."

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study published in the prestigious Journal of Pediatrics evaluated the impact of Healthy Height on growth. It assessed 200 healthy children, between ages 3 and 9, from middle class families, with normal height and weight, below the 10th percentile.

Behind the research and development of this formulation were top medical professionals in paediatric endocrinology, gastroenterology, and nutrition: Professor Phillip, Director of the Institute for Endocrinology at Schneider Children's Medical Centre of Israel, and Prof. Raanan Shamir, Director of the Institute of Gastroenterology, Nutrition and Liver Diseases at Schneider Children's Medical Center who also serves as the President of the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN).

Healthy Height sells in the USA, Asia Pacific and Israel, with GMP-certified production facilities in the USA, Germany and Israel. The product has patent applications pending in the USA, Canada, Australia, Israel, India and the EU. Healthy Height gives paediatricians a new nutrition-boosting alternative for children who are short and lean. The product is sold to retailers and companies for private label branding.

"With Healthy Height, parents have new hope for improving their children's height," says Fendell. "With a simple scoop-shake-drink, kids have a refreshing smoothie to satisfy their picky palates - before school, as an afternoon snack or with dinner, while helping them get the nutrients they need to fuel their growth."

