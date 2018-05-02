IT Revolution Announces Agenda For DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018

Latest round of speakers added to the conference program include leaders from Adidas, IBM, Jaguar Land Rover, UBS, Microsoft and Capital One

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution (http://itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 conference agenda is now live (http://bit.ly/2HsSzA5). The DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 (DOES18) features technical, architectural and experience reports from leaders that have pioneered change through DevOps. The event takes place 25-26 June, 2018 at the Intercontinental London - The O2.

"We are excited to feature world-class speakers who not only are driving change in their organizations, but are pioneering new practices to help their organizations win in the marketplace," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "For the first time, in addition to technology leaders, we'll also be hearing experience reports from business leaders, product managers, project managers, and security managers, who will share how they benefit from, and are helping to, accelerate DevOps transformations."

The full program also highlights additional technology and business leaders who will be speaking, including:

Shaun Norris , Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure Services, Standard Chartered Bank

, Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure Services, Standard Chartered Bank Markus Rautert , Vice President Platform Engineering & Architecture, Adidas

, Vice President Platform Engineering & Architecture, Adidas Jeffrey Snover , Technical Fellow and Chief Architect for Azure Storage & Cloud Edge, Microsoft

, Technical Fellow and Chief Architect for Azure Storage & Cloud Edge, Microsoft Ann Marie Fred , Senior Software Engineering Manager, IBM

, Senior Software Engineering Manager, IBM John Rzeszotarski , SVP, Director of Continuous Delivery and Feedback, KeyBank

, SVP, Director of Continuous Delivery and Feedback, KeyBank Jelena Laketic, Head of SWAT, UBS

Jayne Groll , CEO, DevOps Institute

, CEO, DevOps Institute Daniele Romano , Global Product Owner Continuous Delivery, ING

, Global Product Owner Continuous Delivery, ING Huub van der Wouden , Program Manager, Lean and Agile Software Development, Dutch Railways

, Program Manager, Lean and Agile Software Development, Dutch Railways Zane Lackey , Chief Security Officer, Signal Sciences

, Chief Security Officer, Signal Sciences John Schmidt , Director of Product Management, Capital One

, Director of Product Management, Capital One Fin Goulding, Co-author of FLOW, International CIO, Aviva

Fernando Cornago , Senior Director - Platform Engineering, Adidas

, Senior Director - Platform Engineering, Adidas Oksana Nekrasova , DevOps Engineering Manager, Dell EMC

, DevOps Engineering Manager, Dell EMC Anton Rymkus , Principal Software Engineer, DevOps Architect, Dell EMC

, Principal Software Engineer, DevOps Architect, Dell EMC Rob England , Managing Director, Teal Unicorn

, Managing Director, Teal Unicorn Dr. Cherry Vu , CEO, Teal Unicorn

, CEO, Teal Unicorn Chris Hill , Head of Systems Engineering, Infotainment, Jaguar Land Rover

, Head of Systems Engineering, Infotainment, Jaguar Land Rover Steve Mayner , SAFe Fellow and Principal Consultant, Scaled Agile

, SAFe Fellow and Principal Consultant, Scaled Agile Dr. Richard Cook , Physician, Educator, and Research Scientist, Department of Integrated Systems Engineering, Ohio State University

, Physician, Educator, and Research Scientist, Department of Integrated Systems Engineering, Daniel Franzen , Enterprise Architect, Swedish Migration Agency

, Enterprise Architect, Swedish Migration Agency Jonas Elmqvist, Software Development Unit Manager, Swedish Migration Agency

About the DevOps Enterprise Summit

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver and operate software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its third year in Europe and fifth year in the US, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The event features experience report and subject matter expert talks from technology leaders at top global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

