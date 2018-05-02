Britain's overseas territories will be forced to adopt public registers of company ownership at the end of the decade after the government conceded it would have to support a backbench amendment designed to stem the global flow of "dirty money". Sir Alan Duncan, a Foreign Office minister, told the Commons that ministers recognised "the majority view in this house" and would not oppose an amendment to the sanctions and anti-money laundering bill from Labour's Margaret Hodge and the Conservative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...