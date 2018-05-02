FTSE 250 residential landlord Grainger has sold its 50% interest in the Walworth Investment Property (WIP) joint venture to its partner, Dorrington, for £67m. The proceeds generate a £7m profit before tax and legal costs and are above the market value of the investment at the end of March. The deal, which is in line with the company's strategy to invest more directly on balance sheet and deploy capital towards new private rented sector homes, is expected to be marginally accretive to ...

