FTSE 250 kitchen maker Howden Joinery posted a jump in first-quarter UK revenue on Wednesday as it benefited from an extra week of trading compared to 2017, higher volumes and a weak comparative. In the 16 weeks to 21 April, UK revenue was up 14.8% overall, and 13.3% higher on a same deposit basis compared to the equivalent period last year. Excluding the extra trading days in this period compared to the same period in 2017, overall sales were up 10%, while like-for-like sales were 8.6% higher. ...

