Standard Chartered posted a 20% increase in profit for the first quarter as revenue rose across the bank's business. Pre-tax profit for the three months to the end of March rose to $1.19bn (£880m) from $990m as operating income increased 7% to £3.87bn at the Asia-focused lender. Profit growth was driven by a 14% increase in retail banking revenue to $1.34bn as the bank made more money from wealth management and deposits. Corporate banking revenue rose 7% to $1.74bn as the bank provided more ...

