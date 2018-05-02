Sampo Oyj: Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 9 May 2018

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 2 May 2018 at 11:15 am

Sampo's Interim Statement will be published on 9 May 2018

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January-March 2018 on 9 May between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time. The Interim Statement and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Analyst Conference Call

9 May at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

tel. +44 (0)330 336 9104, +1 929 477 0630, +46 (0)8 5033 6573, +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Confirmation Code: 381231

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Deputy CEO of If Insurance Ricard Wennerklint and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

