LEM Holding SA financial results 2017/18: invitation to analyst and media conference
We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the financial year 2017/18 results, which will take place on Wednesday, 23 May 2018, 10:30 am, at Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich.
Our program
- Welcome and outlook: Frank Rehfeld, CEO from 1 April 2018
- Operational review 2017/18: François Gabella, CEO until 31 March 2018
- Financial review 2017/18: Andrea Borla, CFO
- Proposals to the shareholders' meeting: Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman of the Board of Directors
The presentation will be followed by the opportunity for questions and answers. Afterwards we would like to invite you to a buffet lunch.
All presentations will be held in English.
Video Webcast
The media and analyst conference will simultaneously be webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html (http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html)
A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the end of the conference until end-August 2018 from LEM's IR website or using the following link: http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html (http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html)
Registration
We look forward to welcoming you to this conference and kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to LEM@gregorcom.chby Friday, 18 May 2018.Please indicate if you intend to stay for the buffet lunch.
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Jan Gregor at Gregor Communications GmbH.
Tel. +41 (0)44 212 41 41 or by email: jan@gregorcom.ch
Yours sincerely,
LEM Holding SA
Andreas Hürlimann
François Gabella
CEO until 31 March 2018
Frank Rehfeld
CEO from 1 April 2018