LEM Holding SA financial results 2017/18: invitation to analyst and media conference

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the financial year 2017/18 results, which will take place on Wednesday, 23 May 2018, 10:30 am, at Widder Hotel, Zunft Stube, Rennweg 7, 8001 Zurich.

Our program

Welcome and outlook: Frank Rehfeld, CEO from 1 April 2018

Operational review 2017/18: François Gabella, CEO until 31 March 2018

Financial review 2017/18: Andrea Borla, CFO

Proposals to the shareholders' meeting: Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman of the Board of Directors

The presentation will be followed by the opportunity for questions and answers. Afterwards we would like to invite you to a buffet lunch.

All presentations will be held in English.

Video Webcast

The media and analyst conference will simultaneously be webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html (http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html)

A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the end of the conference until end-August 2018 from LEM's IR website or using the following link: http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html (http://services.choruscall.eu/links/lem180523.html)

Registration

We look forward to welcoming you to this conference and kindly ask you to confirm your attendance by sending an e-mail to LEM@gregorcom.ch by Friday, 18 May 2018.Please indicate if you intend to stay for the buffet lunch.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Jan Gregor at Gregor Communications GmbH.

Tel. +41 (0)44 212 41 41 or by email: jan@gregorcom.ch

Yours sincerely,

LEM Holding SA