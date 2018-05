BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI is due. The index is forecast to rise to 50.5 in April from 47 in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3633 against the greenback, 149.76 against the yen, 1.3566 against the franc and 0.8805 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



