Nexen Tire is the Winner of the ADAC All-Season Tire Test

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that its all-season tire, N'blue 4 Season (175/65R14T), ranked first in an All-Season tire test conducted by ADAC, one of Europe's largest automobile clubs.

Amidst the growing demand for all-season tires, Nexen Tire's N'blue 4 Season has proven its superiority, with the best outcome among 11 of the tires put forward by various tire makers. The N'blue 4 Season demonstrated strength in performance on wet and icy surfaces as well as fuel efficiency. The tire topped all other competitors in its performance on icy surfaces, demonstrating exceptional results in cornering. N'blue 4 Season also showed outstanding results in wet braking.

"Considering the increasing importance of the all-season tires market, we are extremely proud of the results of ADAC tire test, as it validates Nexen Tire's efforts to deliver high-performing tires," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "Our tires have been recognized in the European market for their excellence, and we will continue to further strengthen our product competitiveness in the region and around the world."

ADAC tested 11 current all-season tires in the 175/65R14T dimension, putting subject tires through a variety of performance tests on wet, dry and snowy surfaces, in addition to detailed evaluations on a variety of factors such as wear, noise and fuel consumption. N'blue 4 Season achieved a 'Satisfactory' rating in this particularly thorough evaluation, where tires were not only measured in comparison to each other but also against specialized summer and winter tires.

Nexen Tire currently provides world-class Original Equipment tires to a number of leading global car manufacturers, including Porsche, FCA, Volkswagen, GM and Hyundai Kia Motors.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

