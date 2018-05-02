

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace at the start of the second quarter but slightly better than the initially estimated rate, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The final Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 13-month low of 56.2 in April from 56.6 in March. The flash reading was 56.0.



Although still signaling a solid rate of expansion, the upturn has lost noticeable momentum since the PMI hit a record high in December 2017.



While the current pace of growth remains solid, the trend in the surveys in coming months will provide important clues as to the degree to which underlying demand may be waning and the extent to which policymakers should be concerned about the health of the economy, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



Among big-four nations, Germany was the top performer. The pace of expansion improved in France, while growth in Spain and Italy weakened in April.



Germany's headline IHS Markit/BME manufacturing PMI slid to 58.1 in April from 58.2 in March. This was the lowest reading for nine months and matched the flash estimate.



April saw a stabilization in the rate of expansion in the French manufacturing sector. The final PMI rose marginally to 53.8 from March's 12-month low of 53.7. The flash score was 53.4.



The indicator signaled a nineteenth consecutive improvement in the overall health of the French manufacturing sector.



