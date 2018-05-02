VDA: Driving Tomorrow - Commercial Vehicle Industry Drives the Mobility of Tomorrow

BERLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

67th IAA Commercial Vehicles with new slogan, key visual and conference format - VDA President Mattes: Healthy economy supports the IAA Focus on electric mobility and digitization





"The slogan 'Driving Tomorrow' represents both a claim and a promise. In September the IAA Commercial Vehicles, the world's leading mobility platform, will be the driver of dialog and innovation surrounding the global forward-looking questions for the commercial vehicle industry," stressed Bernhard Mattes, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), as the IAA's new key visual and slogan were unveiled. "We definitely feel the support from the wider economy. The commercial vehicle markets in Germany, Europe and the US are on a growth path in 2018, while Russia and Brazil are also expanding strongly again after years of crisis. Vans are benefiting from the dynamic increase in online business. These are good conditions for a successful IAA," Mattes emphasized.

The new key visual draws together the topics for the future of the commercial vehicle industry, creating a dynamic connection between the commercial vehicle as a product, rapid digitization and the challenges facing urban transport and distribution.

