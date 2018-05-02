

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is set to publish euro area GDP data for the first quarter and unemployment for March. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on quarter, slower than the 0.6 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter.



Ahead of these data, the euro dropped against its major opponents.



The euro was worth 1.1997 against the greenback, 131.76 against the yen, 1.1940 against the franc and 0.8795 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



