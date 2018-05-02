Ocado Group has won a third major overseas deal in the past six months as it was signed up by Sweden's ICA, the second largest grocer in Scandinavia, to build its new online grocery business. ICA, which has 1,300 stores across Sweden and a market share of around 36%, has signed up Ocado to launch an end-to-end online grocery service, which is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020. Ocado and ICA will develop the first 'customer fulfilment centre' in the Greater Stockholm area over the ...

