Growth in the eurozone manufacturing sector slowed less than initially thought in April, according to data released on Wednesday. IHS/Markit's final purchasing managers' index printed at a 13-month low of 56.2, down from 56.6 in March but ahead of the flash estimate of 56.0. The drop was mainly due to slower increases in new orders on the back of a strengthening euro, while employment also slowed, but output rose at a slightly faster pace than in March. Chris Williamson, chief business economist ...

