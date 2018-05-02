

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter. The rate came in line with expectations.



On a yearly basis, economic growth eased to 2.5 percent, as expected, from 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the EU28, GDP expanded 0.4 percent on quarter, taking the annual rate to 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018.



