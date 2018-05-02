SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 059/18
The EU has added two completely new substances to the list of restricted chemicals under Annex XVII of REACH. These additions have expanded the number of entries from 69 to 71.
In October 2016, we informed you [1] (http://www.sgs.com/https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2016/10/safeguards-16616-eu-proposes-to-restrict-methanol-in-certain-products-under-reach?dc=http&lb=) that the EU published a draft regulation to restrict methanol in certain mixtures.
On April 19, 2018, the EU published two pieces of legislation to restrict two completely new chemicals under Annex XVII of REACH. These new laws are:
- Regulation (EU) 2018/588 [2] (http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32018R0588&from=EN) restricting the use of 1-methyl-2-pyrrolidone under new entry 71
- Regulation (EU) 2018/589 [3] (http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32018R0589&from=EN) restricting the use of methanol under new entry 69
On April 23, 2018, the EU published Corrigendum to Regulation (EU) 2018/589 [4] (http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32018R0589R(01)&from=EN). This revised the compliance date from May 9, 2018 to May 9, 2019.
Highlights of these two new entries are summarized in Table 1.
|Regulation (EC) 1907/2006, Annex XVII of REACH
|Substance
|Scope
|Requirement
|Effective Date
|Methanol
|Windscreen washing or defrosting fluids
|= 0.6%
|After May 9, 2019
|1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone
(NMP)
|Substance on its own or in mixtures
|= 0.3%
|After May 9, 2020
(placed on market*)
|Substance on its own or in mixtures
|= 0.3%
|After May 9, 2020
(manufactured or use**)
|Substance on its own, or as a solvent or reactant in the process of coating wires
|= 0.3%
|May 9, 2024
Note:
*Unless Derived No-Effect Levels (DNELs) relating to exposures have been included in chemical safety reports and safety data sheets (SDS)
**Unless risk management levels are taken and operational conditions are provided to ensure exposures are below DNELs
Table 1
Next step:
Stakeholders are advised to comply with the latest requirements for restricted chemicals falling under Annex XVII of REACH for the EU market.
SVHCs may be introduced into various consumer products due to the complexities of both the supply chain and production process. Identifying high risk products or materials, or having a test strategy, can also be a smart way to ensure compliance and save costs. If you would like to learn more about how SGS can support your REACH compliance activities please contact us at reach@sgs.com (http://www.sgs.com/mailto:reach@sgs.com) or visit http://www.sgs.com/reach (http://www.sgs.com/reach)
For enquiries, please contact:
Hingwo Tsang
Global Information and Innovation Manager
t: +852 2774 7420
