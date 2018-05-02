

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) announced Wednesday plans to sell its Digital Health business to Éric Carreel, co-founder and former chairman of Withings. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The company said the planned sale would be part of Nokia's shift to become a business-to-business and licensing company. In February 2018, Nokia announced a review of strategic options for the Digital Health business.



The transaction is subject to terms agreed in the negotiations and completion of the information consultation with the Works Council of Nokia Technologies (France) SA. The deal is expected to close in late second quarter.



Digital Health's business portfolio includes consumer and enterprise products, and it manufactures and sells an ecosystem of hybrid smart watches, scales and digital health devices to consumers and enterprise partners.



The licensing businesses of Nokia Technologies are not affected by this announcement.



