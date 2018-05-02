

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CN (CNR.TO, CNI) announced that it will buy 350 centrebeam cars to serve growing demand from lumber producing customers across its North American network. CN said it is also looking at an option to purchase or lease an additional 300 cars.



The new cars will be manufactured in Canada by National Steel Car Ltd. at its assembly plant in Hamilton. The new-build, 73-foot riserless centrebeams, with a maximum load capacity of 286,000 pounds, are expected to be delivered starting in September.



'This order will result in the hiring of over 250 employees at our Hamilton assembly plant', said Gregory J. Aziz, chairman and chief executive officer of National Steel Car Limited.



As part of CN's record $3.4 billion capital program in 2018, the company said it is investing in new trade-enabling infrastructure and equipment. In addition to rail cars, CN expects starting in June to take delivery of the first of 60 new GE locomotives due in service in 2018.



This spring, CN has started its largest-ever infrastructure investment program, which includes $400 million to build new track and yard capacity to handle increased traffic across CN's Western Region, and to Chicago.



After adding hundreds of train conductors to the field so far this year, CN stated that it continues to hire with a particular focus on crews in Western Canada. Approximately 1,250 more train conductors will be in the field before the next winter, compared to the number of conductors available before last winter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX