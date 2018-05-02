

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in March, data published by Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate held steady at 8.5 percent in March, the lowest since December 2008. The rate stood at 9.4 percent in March 2017.



The number of unemployed persons fell by 83,000 from previous month to 13.82 million in March. Compared to previous year, unemployment decreased by 1.414 million.



The unemployment rate among youth, aged under 25, slid to 17.3 percent in March from 17.5 percent in February.



In the EU28, the unemployment rate came in at 7.1 percent, unchanged from February. This was the lowest since September 2008.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX