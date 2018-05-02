sprite-preloader
02.05.2018 | 11:43
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Cancellation of Bonds

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Cancellation of Bonds

PR Newswire

London, May 2

FirstGroup plc

Cancellation of £300 million 8.125 per cent Bonds due 2018 (ISIN: XS0388470154)

Further to the announcement on 3 April 2018 made by FirstGroup plc (the "Company") relating to the Company's redemption of the Bonds, the Company announces that the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc has been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today.

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

020 7725 3353

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1


